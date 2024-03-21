Authors, Music, Laughter April 1 at ‘Bama inside stage

Listen, laugh, and mingle with Andy Andrews, Michael Perry, and Austin Gray and stick around for a book signing afterward during the Authors/Music/Laughter event in the Flora-Bama main room beginning at 6 p.m. on April 1.

Andrews, the Orange Beach New York Times best selling author (The Teacher’s Gift & The Noticer among others) will tell stories and read some of his funniest passages. Michael Perry is the author of Population 485 – Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren At A Time. The humorist is also a musician and will be singing what are sure to be hilarious songs. Austin Gray is a singer/songwriter from Memphis with a sweet sound that fuses country and Americana. He will open the event with a few of his songs. Seating is first come-first serve and there are no additional cover charges for the event. For all things Flora-Bama, visit florabama.com. Pictured: (l to r) Gray, Andrews, Perry.