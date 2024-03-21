Tickets for April 27 Bald Eagle Bash are now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 14th annual Bald Eagle Bash, scheduled on Saturday, April 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Tonsmeire Weeks Bay Resource Center at the mouth of the Fish River and Weeks Bay.

The $82.50 per person tickets will not be sold at the gate. This signature annual fundraiser for SALT has earned a reputation for delivering great food, great music, and a great time, all on the edges of beautiful Weeks Bay. The menu includes fresh Gulf shrimp, a low country shrimp boil, delectable desserts, beer from Braided River Brewering Company and Fairhope Brewing Company (serving the event signature brew – Bald Eagle Blue). There will also be a great selection of wine and a silent auction. This year’s musical entertainment will feature The Dial Street Band. For more info or tickets, call 251-990-5004, email salt@southalabamalandtrust.org or visit southalabamalandtrust.org.

The event is SALT’s largest event and raises funds to restore vulnerable coastline, protect wildlife, and promote environmental education in coastal Alabama so current and future residents can enjoy clean water and the marine life, wildlife, and outdoor recreation that define our area.