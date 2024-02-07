Fat Tuesday Dinner Dance at Lillian Community Center

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay Foundation is hosting a Community Celebration on Fat Tuesday/Pre-Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, February 13 at the Lillian Community Club to raise funds for local high school students.

This year’s event will again feature dinner and dancing. The doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner service starting around 5:30 p.m. The cost of the event is $25 per person for the dinner, dancing and one entry into the Grand Prize Give-away. Those folks who just want to come for the dancing will pay a reduced fee of only $5 and they also receive one ticket for the raffle. Additional raffle tickets may be purchased for $5 for one ticket and 6 tickets for $25. The menu includes shrimp or chicken alfredo, salad, green beans, garlic rolls, sweet or unsweet tea, coffee, water and desert. Dancing will begin between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. The give-away will take place around 7 p.m. Each dinner ticket includes one-entry into the $100 Grand Prize give-away. The prize is $100. For reservations or more info, contact Jeff Keener at 859-991-4619 or 251-210-9081 or email jeffreyakeener@gmail.com.