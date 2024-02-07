Rotarians host breakfast before Gulf Shores parade

The Rotary Club of Gulf Shores/Orange Beach is hosting a charity fundraiser breakfast at the Hangout at Gulf Shores Public Beach from 8-10 a.m. on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13. Funds raised will support local charities and community projects. The $15 plates include pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausage, biscuit & gravy, water and coffee. Soft drinks, and adult beverages will be available for purchase at the bar. Kids 5 and under enter free, and zydeco music will be featured.