Feb. 17 pop-up art show slated at Foley Art Center

The Foley Art Center will host a Pop Up Local Arts & Crafts Show on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Art Center’s gallery in historic downtown Foley. The event will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the alley behind the Foley Art Center will be blocked to thru traffic to provide safety to pedestrians. Vendors will be current members with the Foley Art Center, and the inside of the gallery will be open as well to shop from items in the from more than 100 local artists. The Foley Art Center is located at 211 N. McKenzie St. For more info, email foleyartcenter@ gmail.com, call 251 943.4381 or visit foleyartcenter. com.