Elberta VWF hosts Feb. 10 fish-fry to benefit veterans

The VFW Elberta Post 5658 will host a Feb. 10 fundraising fishfry to benefit local veterans and the community beginning at 1 p.m. The VFW is located at 24230 Hwy 98 in Elberta. Kevin Swanson will be playing tunes from 1 -4 p.m. Everyone is invited & welcome.