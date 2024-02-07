Perdido Key barrier island lighting workshop is Feb. 29

Escambia County’s Natural Resources Management department will host a free Perdido Key barrier island lighting workshop on Thursday, Feb. 29 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Perdido Key Community Center (15500 Perdido Key Dr.). The workshop will help educate the public and answer questions about the county’s newly updated Barrier Island Lighting Ordinance.

Workshop topics will include an overview of ordinance requirements, the basics of wildlife friendly lighting, and lighting retrofit tips and tricks. Workshops are designed for property owners and managers and are open to the public.

The workshop will help educate the public and answer questions about the county’s newly updated Barrier Island Lighting Ordinance. First passed in 2013, the ordinance requires wildlife- or turtle-friendly lighting for exterior lights visible for Perdido Key properties south of Semmes Road.

Both sea turtles and beach mice rely on naturally dark skies and are negatively impacted by excessive artificial lighting. Artificial lighting can deter nesting sea turtles and cause both adults and hatchlings to disorient away from the water and towards human structures and roadways. Beach mice are nocturnal and excessive artificial light can deter normal foraging behaviors and increase risk of predation. Wildlife- or turtle-friendly lighting utilizes long wavelength, low wattage and fully shielded light fixtures, which reduces the amount of light visible to wildlife. Fore more info, call Samantha Pitts at smpitts@myescambia.com or 850-595-3460.