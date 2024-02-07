$3.6 million approved for public access to Perdido beaches

Escambia County Commissioners included a request to use $3.6 million from Restore Act funds set aside for Gulf Coast communities impacted by the BP oil spill to acquire Perdido Key property for public beach access and parking among other “potential amenities” at its January 23 meeting.

“People want more public beach access for a couple of reasons,” Perdido Key Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said.

“Number one, the four access points that we have are just not sufficient, and when the National Seashore parking area is full, they close the gates, and they turn people around because there’s not enough parking for them throughout the rest of the beach and that can cause traffic to back up for miles.”

“We’ve got a lot more publicly accessible beach out there now than we ever did before and I know that’s creating some consternation among the residents,” said Bergosh. “While I respect the Perdido Key Association (PKA) and the surveys, I respect more the will of the voters on the Westside and opening up beach front access for their enjoyment is a top priority.”

As expected, only 25 percent of respondants in a PKA survey of Perdido Key property owners back in 2020 were in favor of more puiblic access to the island’s beaches.

“Only 29 percent supported expanding current beach access locations and 75 percent of those who responded want to keep Perdido Key pretty much as it is,’’ said PKA director Charles Krupnick. “It’s hoped that any RESTORE or other funding for Perdido Key considers the opinions of Perdido Key residents and property owners as well as the objectives of the Perdido Key Master Plan.”