Firefighter Cancer Support Group golf tourney April 6

The Firefighter Cancer Support Group will host an April 6 golf tournament at Soldiers Creek Golf Course in Elberta to raise funds, awareness and support for its mission to assist firefighters and EMS providers and their immediate family members diagnosed with cancer. Included in the action-packed tournament are opportunities to build camaraderie, bond with old friends, meet new ones and have fun. A Jambalaya lunch, door prizes, hole in one prize, and side games are part of that fun. Shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. Entry is $100 per player and $400 for a foursome. More info: gulfcoastfcsngt.com or 251-395-3748.