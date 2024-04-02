St. Paul’s Lutheran Church hosts April 5 family bingo

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Foley (400 N. Alston St.) will host a bingo night in the parish hall on Friday, April 5 from 6-8 p.m., with proceeds going to the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. tTickets for 10 bingo sheets for the family event are $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 to 17. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Six and under free. Come hungry, as hotdogs, popcorn, large cookies and drinks will be served.