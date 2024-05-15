Fly Fishing Fest at GSP expected to grow in 2025

Siblings Emily and Fisher Glasgow took 1st and 2nd place in the mixed bag fishing tourney that was part of the 2nd Annual Gulf Coast Classic Fly Fishing Festival presented by the Gulf Coast Council of Fly Fishers International held May 3-4 at The Learning Campus at Gulf State Park.

Emily Glasgow (pictured) of Birmingham took 1st place with 14 species landed while her brother Fisher of Auburn took 2nd place with 10 species. Emily caught: Bluegill; Largemouth Bass; Grass Carp; Redear Sunfish; Redfish; Speckled Trout; Spanish Mackerel; Pinfish; Hardhead Catfish; Mangrove Snapper; Blue Runner; Gulf Killifish; Trash Collection, a free point to encourage waterway cleanup efforts.

“We made significant strides this year and expect to really take off in 2025. It will be a while before I know for certain, but we may have a few BIG names joining us next year. If so, that will really increase the out of town draw,’’ said event coordinator Chris Williams. “We should be in a great position to continue growing next year.’’

More info: ffigulfcoastclassic.com.