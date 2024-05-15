GSHS Aviation Academy students complete first plane

Gulf Shores High School Aviation Academy students have completed building their first airplane, and it has received FAA approval. Students and school officials celebrated the first public flight of the student-built airplane on May 1 at Gulf Shores International Airport at Jack Edwards Field. Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent of Education, was the passenger on the first flight. Students, partners, administrators, mentors, and teachers were on site to showcase the aircraft and offer tours of the hangar labs.

The Gulf Shores High School Aviation Academy is open to all high school students and includes courses in the mechanics of flight, aerospace engineering, and aircraft maintenance. Students in the academy have the opportunity to earn their drone pilot certification and prepare for the written exam of the FAA private pilot license.

Aviation Academy Instructor Haley Kellogg is a former Gulf Shores High School student who went on to become a commercial pilot. Upon returning to Gulf Shores, Haley joined the Gulf Shores High School faculty with a passion for inspiring students, particularly young women, to pursue a career in aviation. Most of the courses that Haley teaches meet at the hangar labs at Gulf Shores International Airport at Jack Edwards Field. She immerses students in hands-on learning activities ensuring that academic content is connected to real-world career experiences.

Gulf Shores Aviation Academy partners and mentors provide generous and ongoing support for students and the aviation program. Partners and mentors include local expert residents who are passionate about aviation as well as organizations including Gulf Air Center, Gulf Shores International Airport, Aeropro, and Tango Flight. More info: jsampley@gsboe.org.

Pictured: Aviation Academy guests, instructors and students preping for first flight.