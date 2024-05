Perdido Optimist Fishing Rodeo

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay recently held the annual Fishing Rodeo. Thanks to Geoff Schaff for the use of his pond., LAZAR for help in covering safety needs, community volunteers, Optimist Club members and Elberta High School JOl club members for their service. Special Thanks to the Lillian Methodist Men’s donation of worms and Barnacle Bob’s for the 10 % discount. Overall Winners: Longest, Madison Graf 74 cm; Shortest, Alden and Austin Cummings 9 cm; Most Caught, Sawyer Metz, 11 fish. Age Level Winners: 2 and 3 year olds: Longest, Tie -Carter Metz and Corwin Lawhorn 27 cm; Shortest, Austin Cummings, 9 cm; Most Caught, Beckett Moore, 10 fish.; 4 and 5 year olds: Longest, Madison Graf, 74 cm; Shortest, Andrew Cummings, 9 cm; Most Caught: Maddison Graff, 4 fish; 6 and 7 year olds: Longest, Grady Mikkelsen, 73 cm; Shortest, Sawyer Metz, 10 1/2 cm; Most Caught: Sawyer Metz, 11 fish; 8 &. 9 year olds: Longest, Kameron Crawford, 36 cm; Shortest, Alden Cummings, 9 cm; Most Caught, Tie – Miles Prater and Alicia Perez, 6 fish; 10 and 11 year olds: Longest, Tie – MJ Deaton and Korbin Brooks, 33 cm; Shortest, Payton Green, 20 cm; Most Caught, MJ Deaton, 5 fish; 12 year olds: Longest, Joey Green, 73 cm; Shortest. Trenton Klein, 13 cm; Most Caught: Evan Ramirez, 6 fish. Pictured: (From top left) Phil & Madison Graff; John Warner & Jeannie Colmbaro; Olivia Mae & Victoria Roberson; MJ Deaton; Hunter Calhoun;

Millie Prater; Alicia Perez; Payton Green; Evan & Jason Remirez.