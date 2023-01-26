Foley’s Feb. 18 people’s parade strives to be all inclusive



The Feb. 18 Foley Mardi Gras parade starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Roosevelt and Alston streets. The parade winds north on Alston before turning west on U.S. 98 and finally heading south on Oak Street. This parade is open to everyone who pre-registers, and as such, is a true people’s parade. If you’d like to ride in the parade or twirl your parasol in a second line, contact Paul Adams at 251-923-6918. Floats, trucks, antique cars and walking groups will all be part of the family friendly parade hosted by the Krewe DeKaoz.