Orange Beach will host Beach Rd. parades Feb. 18 & Feb. 21

Mardi Gras parades in Orange Beach will begin to roll with The Mardi Gras Krewes Parade on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. and conclude Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21 with the city’s parade starting at 2 p.m. The parades start at Perdido Beach Blvd. at the traffic signal just east of Phoenix West and end at Alabama. 161 near the Publix shopping center. The Orange Beach High School Band, and Mardi Gras krewes such as Bon Temps Cabrix, Treasures of the Isle, Sirens of the Sea, Order of Disorder, Order of Aurora, Maidens in Pink Stilettos and Mystics of Pleasure will also participate. The Saturday parade will include motorcycles, five marching bands and more than 15 floats. More info: abateman@orangebeachal.gov.