Fort Morgan Admiral Oysters

Grown in water off Fort Morgan, oysters from Admiral Shellfish Company provide a premium alternative to wild bivalves harvested by dredging due to the specific environment and conditions in which they live, including the water’s salinity, temperature and wave energy.

“The saltier the water, the saltier the flavor; the more pristine, the cleaner the flavor,’’ company co-owner Anthony Ricciardone told yellowhammernews.com. “Oysters produce plumper, juicer meat when the weather turns cold. Raising them close to the surface and following practices that remove undesirable things like barnacles and algae also helps focus the complex flavors that oysters produce.

“We invest a lot of time in custom-crafting the shell so you get a flatter top and a deeper cup,” he added. “They’re easier to shuck and the deep cup holds the liquor better. It’s just a nice, cute package.” Ricciardone describes the flavor as clean and briny with a burst of savory creaminess.