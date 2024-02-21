Fort Morgan Oyster Fest Feb. 24-25 at Beach Club Resort

Whether you like ‘em naked or dressed to impress, Sassy Bass, The Beach Club Resort and Spa and Admiral and Navy Cove Oysters will be serving up happiness on a half shell at the Feb. 24-25 Annual Fort Morgan Oyster Fest at The Beach Club Resort & Spa (925 Beach Club Trail) in Gulf Shores from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Entry is at 10 a.m. for VIP.

The fest includes 40 Alabama-based arts and crafts vendors, cooking demonstrations by Spectrum Resorts Executive Chef John Hamme, an oyster-shucking competition, live music from Jesse Duncan (Saturday) and Wes Loper Band (Sunday), inflatables, a corn hole tournament, and other games and entertainment.

Tickets include all-you-can-eat oysters several ways, including charbroiled, rockefeller, garlic butter, bearnaise, & bacon me crazy. Patrons can also try oyster chowder, stew and spaghetti. Additional festival food for kids and adults, and beer and cocktails will be available for purchase.

Admission includes parking, and all-you-can-eat oysters and non-alcholic beverages as well as non-seafood options.

There are late entry and two day passes available and kids age 5-10 are half price. Kids ages 4 and under are free. VIP tickets are sold out, but daily and weekend general admission tickets are available at fortmorganoysterfest.com. (Advanced purchase admission will be $55 and day of the event is $60).

The Beach Club is the official lodging host of the fest. The full-service resort offers lakeside cottages and beachfront condos, from one- to five-bedrooms. Info: thebeachclub.spectrumresorts. com.