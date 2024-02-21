OWA and Frank Brown Songwriters Fest host March 9

Proceeds will help fund tiny homes for Baldwin Co. homeless

By Andy Haynes

Calling all lovers of original music.

Don’t miss this chance to see two of the Gulf Coast’s favorite acts on the same stage in one night in the acoustically perfect setting of the Theater at OWA, where there is not a bad seat in the room. Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival and OWA Theater invite you to join us for an incredible evening with local Americana women trio The Krickets and iconic duo Sugarcane Jane as they sing and talk about their songs. There is a meet and greet afterwards.

As a special incentive, attendees can save their ticket stubs which can be used, based upon seating availability, for free admission to the Flora-Bama Main Room on the night of your choice during the 2024 Frank Brown Songwriters’ Festival (November 7-17). Please support this collaborative Frank Brown Songwriters’ Festival and OWA Theater event.

The Krickets are an Americana trio from the gulf coast whose music is what Paste Magazine calls “a truly stunning, one-of-a-kind sound.” Two-time IMA Song of the Year winner in both Folk and Alt Country categories, the band’s music is genre-bending Americana steeped in their signature folk harmony. Their new single Pay No Mind, released last year, produced by Rick Hirsh (Wet Willie, Greg Allman Band) features a fresh soul-rock inspired sound for the band. (thekrickets.com).

Sugarcane Jane, the Alabama based Americana duo comprised of husband-and-wife Anthony Crawford (vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica, kick drum) and Savana Lee (vocals, bass guitar), have been crafting music deeply rooted in folk rock for over a decade. They are adored for their homegrown brand of mostly acoustic Americana, drawing influences from Anthony’s prior bandmates such as Neil Young, Steve Winwood, and Dwight Yoakam. (sugarcanejane.com).