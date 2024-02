GSHS Band Boosters to host March 9 gala at GSP Lodge

The Gulf Shores Band Boosters will host the Music of the Night Gala on Saturday, March 9 from 7-10 p.m. at The Lodge at Gulf State Park. Tickets are $60 each or two for $100. The evening includes live music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com. More information can also be found on the GSHS band’s facebook page.