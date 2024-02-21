Benefit 3-on-3 hoop, cornhole tourneys Feb. 24 in Foley

It’s The Little Things Ministries founder Joseph Ronan (251-215-1939) has organized a fundraiser to help his non-profit build the first of what he hopes to be many tiny houses for homeless people on Saturday, February 24 at St. Margaret Catholic Church, located at 601 W Laurel Ave. in Foley. The fundraiser consists of a 3-on-3 basketball tourney and a corn hole tournament. Cost is $50 per person for each event. Food will be on site with the Knights’s of Columbus cooking burgers.

“Come out for a fun day to support a great cause. The houses we build will go to locals who are struggling or in danger of becoming homeless,’’ Ronan said. “We will be asking local churches, schools and individuals to donate & volunteer to help build a tiny house for the homeless of Baldwin County. The house will be built on site & dates will be set for volunteers to help through the process.’

“We are counting on support through our community and are praying for this cause,’’ he added. “ We also need volunteers willing to help make phone call to gain support and pass out fliers. Finding those in need can also be challenging, so finding those in need and how to find them is of great benefit.’’

Donations to the ministry can be mailed to 160 Plantation Circle, Summerdale, AL 36580.

“Our ministry gives assistance to those with housing issues in Baldwin County. We repair home and build new ones for the lower income of Baldwin County,’’ Ronan said. “Your donations help make changes in the lives of those involved in our ministry. We need support to help those most desperate of needs.’’