I Pink I Can 4-Mile Run & Walk Feb. 24 at Flora-Bama

The 11th Annual I Pink I Can Run 4-Mile Run/Walk for breast cancer will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. at the Flora-Bama Lounge & Package on The Gulf of Mexico at the Al-Fl state line. Register at runsignup.com. Funds raised will be used to help further the mission of the sponsoring Krewe du Ya Yas to inspire hope and enhance life for those affected by breast cancer through early detection, advocacy, education and support services.

Medals will be awarded as follows: Top male and female Overall, Masters, Grandmasters, and Senior Grandmasters; Top 3 male and female in age groups: 9 and under, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-99; Top 3 breast cancer survivors: runners and walkers; Top 5 male and female walkers

For more info, visit keepingabreastfoundation.org, email ipinkicanrun@gmail.com or call (850) 516-9154. Packet pick up is at the Flora-Bama on Feb. 23 and race day.