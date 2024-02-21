Foley Arbor Day tree giveaway Feb. 24 at Farmer’s Market

Foley’s Revitalization and Beautification Advisory Board sponsored Arbor Day will be held at the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market, located at 20733 Miflin Rd. (County Rd. 20) at 1 p.m. on Feb. 24. There will be an assortment of trees in three gallon containers available (One per family please). Come out for a brief ceremony, pick up your free tree, and do your part to replace Foley’s lost trees.