G.S. Tennis Club hosts round-robin tourney on March 2

The Gulf Shores Tennis Club invites all tennis players to their tennis tournament on Saturday March 2 from 8:30 – noon at the George C. Meyer Tennis Center. The tournament will be a round robin format so no partner is needed to sign up. Players will sign up based on their experience level and there will be divisions based on the number of entries for each level. A random draw will determine first round partners. Play will consist of four thirty minute rounds. Awards and lunch will follow the tournament. Registration forms are available at the Tennis Center. Come join us for a fun morning of tennis.