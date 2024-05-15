Fort Morgan Civic Assn. launches rip currents awareness campaign

The Fort Morgan Civic Association (FMCA) has launched a rip currents awareness campaign aimed at educating beachgoers about the potential dangers of rip currents along the Gulf Coast.

As part of this initiative, new warning signs are being installed along the beaches at various Homeowners Associations, commercial properties, and private residences in Fort Morgan to alert visitors to the presence of rip currents and provide safety tips.

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that can pull swimmers out to sea. They pose a serious threat to beach safety, especially for those who may not be familiar with their characteristics. The newly installed signs feature clear and concise messaging about rip currents, including how to identify them and what to do if caught in one.

“We are thrilled to roll out the campaign in partnership with local property owners and businesses,” said Joe Emerson, president of the Fort Morgan Civic Association.

“By raising awareness about rip currents and providing safety information to our visitors and residents, we can enhance the safety of our small beach community and ensure that everyone can enjoy our beautiful, natural coastline responsibly.”

The campaign comes at a crucial time as the busy summer season approaches, and more people flock to Alabama beaches for recreation and relaxation. The FMCA encourages residents and visitors alike to familiarize themselves with rip current safety tips and heed the warnings provided on the signage. These new beach safety signs are now available from the FMCA at $350 per sign. It’s important to note that the FMCA is selling these signs at cost, ensuring that they are accessible without any profit markup. For more information about the FMCA, the campaign, beach safety tips, and more, please visit the Fort Morgan Civic Association website at fortmorgancivic.org or email fortmorgancivic@gmail.com.

The Fort Morgan Civic Association is committed to the conservation of the natural landscape along our untouched stretch of pristine Alabama coastline. We promote environmental preservation initiatives to protect local habitats and wildlife while simultaneously enriching the lives of residents and visitors within the Fort Morgan community. Through community engagement, advocacy, and initiatives, the association strives to create a safe, welcoming, and vibrant coastal retreat for all.

Pictured: FMCA members and local business owners come together to spread the word about rip currents and beach safety at Sassy Bass Amazin’ Grill in Fort Morgan. (l to r) Joe Emerson – FMCA President; Darin Smith – Sassy Bass Restaurant Group; Lee Steiner – Chief FMVFD; Paul Hagan – EMS Training Office FMVF; Tom Steber, managing partner/owner of Fort Morgan Marina with a sign at the Fort Morgan Marina.