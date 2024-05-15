Perdido Bay Optimist Club presents three scholarships

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay has presented four scholarships to Elberta High School graduates. Luke Owens and Jackson Rogers received $1,000 in Technical scholarships. Zola Showers received a renewable $1,000 scholarship for her nursing education and Braxton Akins received $1,000 for his education in surveying/geomatics. A $500 scholarship was given to Ivy Pitard for her education in Marine Biology. This is a donation by Optimist members Stan and Elaine Fertig.