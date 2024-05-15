MAAAC Awards $10K In Scholarships

The Orange Beach Makos Academics, Arts, and Athletics Club (MAAAC) distributed $10,000 and announced the five graduating seniors selected for the 2024 MAAAC Scholarship awards. The following students (pictured) received a 2024 MAAAC Scholarship Award of $2,000: Falyn Beebe, Grant Bilbo, Amelia Edgeworth, Lillie Law and Shelby Zimmerman. Each academic year, MAAAC sponsors fundraising events, organizes volunteers, and raises funding from community business partners, parents, and individuals who want to improve the success and future growth for Orange Beach K-12 students. Since its inception in 2019, MAAAC has raised and distributed more than $1.5 million to support Orange Beach students in their academic, artistic and athletic programs. To get involved or contribute to MAAAC student initiatives, go to obmaaac.org.