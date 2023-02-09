Fort Morgan Mardi Gras parade ready to roll on Feb. 19

The Fort Morgan Mardi Gras Society will host a Feb. 17 Bawl II on the Sassy Bass Tiki Bar back deck on Feb. 17 from 7-10 p.m in addition to its Sunday, Feb. 19 beginnng at 1 p.m. The parade route runs from Triple Tail Lane to Bernard Court East. Parking is limited. If you plan to attend we ask you to carpool if possible.

Bawl II is open to all interested in attending. Tickets are $23 per person for heavy hors d’oeuvres or $55 per person ￼for heavy hors d’oeuvres with open bar. This is a “come as you are” ball, and the fun will include music and a staged photo op area. Email gpdecorpaint@gmail.com or text or call Gayle Pierce at 251-423-4722 for more info about the Bawl II or participating in the parade.

The parade starts at the intersection of Tripletail Lane and Ponce DeLeon Court. It will trace 1.9 miles west along the Gulf of Mexico before turning north at the intersection of South Bernard Court and ending at Ft. Morgan Road. (Alabama 180).

Ft. Morgan bistros Tacky Jacks, Sassy Bass Tiki Bar and Sassy Bass Amazin’ Grill will host post parade parties at 2 p.m.

The parade rolled for the first time on the unincorporated Fort Morgan Alabama peninsula in 2019, and from the beginning it has been all inclusive, with golf carts, cars, jeeps, boats, decorated trailers and walkers all welcome to join the fun.