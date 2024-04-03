Free concerts at Waterway Village slated April 4 & 11



The City of Gulf Shores free concert series at Waterway Village finishes with a flourish in April with Rosie Ledet and Chubby Carrier on April 4 and Grayson Capps on April 11. Concerts start at 5:30 p.m.

The concerts will be held on the lawn in front of the White Knight Seafood building on the Intracoastal Waterway just west of Acme Oyster House and across from the city owned parking lot on East 24th Ave. Food trucks will be onsite at each event, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be selling beverages. The adjacent Gulf Coast Arts Alliance gallery will extend hours on concert nights. For more information, please visit gulfshoresAL.gov or call 251-968-1171.