Art For Heart Gala April 13 at O.B. Coastal Art Center

The annual Baldwin Art for Heart fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 13 from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. Tickets are $500 per couple and Anchor Title is the title sponsor. Chairs are Tonia Turner and Marlo Webb.

The gala funds lifesaving research, addresses existing obstacles to improved health, spreads awareness, and inspires people to take action right in Baldwin County and beyond. The evening will feature stories from survivors, entertainment, dinner and an exciting auction. Attire is cocktail attire. Capacity is limited, and spots are filling up quickly. More info: heart.org, ALGulfCoast@heart.org or 330.936.7055.