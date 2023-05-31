Free kids’ surf fishing clinic June 10 at GSP Beach Pavilion

Gulf State Park will host a free kids’ surf fishing clinic on Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion. For more infoor to reserve a spot, email gulfevents.statepark@dcnr.alabama.gov. The “how to” clinic is for children six and older and bait and a limited number of fishing poles will be provided. There will also be a maritine resources boat on display while children receive fishing tips from the Alabama Coast’s best local surf fishers. Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources designated June 10 as this year’s free fishing day. Deadline to register is June 8. Pictured: Families enjoyng last year’s clinic.