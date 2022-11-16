Free tickets available for Nov. 17-19 Visions of Christmas

The City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Music Department’s will present the 2nd Annual Visions of Christmas production Nov. 17-19 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. Dates for the high energy community-led Christmas production. are Nov. 17-18 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. Patrons will have the opportunity to see everything from comedy to rock to classical takes on the Christmas season.

Admission is free but tickets must be reserved through the Orange Beach website or at onstage.tickets. Also, the box office is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays at the back entrance of the P.A.C. Anyone with questions, can call the box office at (251) 923-0043 or email jjlangston@orangebeachal.gov.

The show will include appearances from a few special holiday characters from Christmas Town. The production has 30 vocalists and musicians.

Visions of Christmas is modeled after the University of Mobile’s Christmas program that E.E. Music Director Caleb Pittman and other E.E. staff produced.

Pittman has been overseeing the E.E. music program since its inception in March of 2018. The music program serves 260 kids with about a third getting vocal training and the remainder participating in instrumental classes. Many students from the E.E. program are involved in productions throughout the year, Pittman said.

One of the relatively new faces adding her voice to V.O.C. this year is Jessica Wendling. Some might recognize Wendling from her recent turn as “Ursula” from “The Little Mermaid” in “A Touch of Magic – Disney Musical Showcase” back in June. After being active in high school theater, was being in the audience for the E.E. production of “Thoroughly Modern Mille” she discovered that she missed the experience. “I took a 10-year break, but I said, ‘I’ve got to be a part of that group.’ I love the people and the energy, and it’s just the greatest community you can be a part of. I wanted to be involved with the same group having so much fun and getting so much adrenaline.”

“The audience reactions from last year’s first ‘Visions of Christmas’ were extremely positive and we have some wonderful things in store for this year’s show,” said Jessica Langston, creative director for Orange Beach. “I hope the audience members leave the theater with Christmas spirit in their hearts and a smile on their faces.”