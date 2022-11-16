Simon Says Run/Walk for Prostate Cancer Awareness Nov. 19

The 9th Annual 5.8k Run/Walk for Prostate Cancer Awareness at the Flora~Bama Ole River Grill starts at 8:30 a.m. in front of The Flora~Bama Ole River Grill On Nov. 19 and proceeds to Perdidio Pass and back. This event raises awareness to protect the men in our lives and donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), the leading philanthropic organization funding and accelerating research globally.

“We were able to donate $8,000 last year to the PFC, totaling a $62,600 donation since 2014,’’ said race founder Gin Newman. “I am also excited to say Simon Says Bike has already raised $15,000 this year! It is through the generosity of sponsors covering expenses (i.e. participant and volunteer t-shirts, registration costs, insurance) we are able to donate 100% of the participant entry fees to the PCF. The 5.8k run goal donation is $5,000+ this year to the PCF.’’

Participants can register at active.com. There is now a virtual option for those that want to participate but cannot join. The entry fees are $30 through November 17 and $35 at packet pickup on November 18 and 19. Register by November 4 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. After November 4, T-shirts will be based on availability. Registered participants Burgers & Beer (beer 21 yrs and older) at the post-race party at the Flora~Bama River Grill.

There will also be chance drawings and lots of live music at the post-race party. For more information, please visit simonsaysrun.org or email gin@simonsaysrun.org!

“Why Prostate Cancer and the PCF? I’ts simple, my dad, Simon. When his was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer I searched for information and ways to support, to my surprise I did not find near enough,’’ Newman said. “After a lot of thought, I decided to use this new journey to change that and Simons Says Run was born. Until there is a cure, we need to help those fighting the disease, so let’s put our feet together and run/walk for a cure.’’

Pictured: Simon and his wife Mary Jo