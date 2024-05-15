GSGC Visits Cooper Farms

Gulf Shores Garden Club members enjoyed two field trips in May. On May 6, the Club went to Cooper Farms for a Q & A with Kitti Cooper and Natasha Richardson of Bee Lightful Botanicals . Earlier in the month, the club traveled to Fairhope to Hem Haven Daylily Farm. GSGC meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month from Sept. through May at the Gulf Shores Activity Center at 260 Clubhouse Dr. Social time begin at 9:15 a.m., and the program is presented at 9:45 a.m. Info: gulfshoresgardenclub.com or facebook. The next meeting is September 4.