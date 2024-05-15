GSPD Officer Gabe Trujilo has knack for saving lives

By John Mullen

Gulf Shores police officer Gabe Trujilo has had a knack for being in the right place at the right time in his law enforcement career and in his previous post with the Montgomery Police Department.

“During his time in Montgomery, he was awarded three life-saving awards, two mayoral commendation letters, the medal of valor, the officer of the month award and was awarded and recognized as the 2023 officer of the year,” Police Chief Ed Delmore said.

Trujilo, a 2018 graduate from Santa Rosa Academy in Florida, decided to move back to the Gulf Coast in March of this year and started working for the Gulf Shores Police Department. About a month in he was presented with another life-saving situation to help out Joe McHugh. Delmore and Lt. Josh Gulledge made a presentation at the May 6 city council work session.

“On April 26, 2024, at approximately 7:40 p.m. officers responded to 1525 Sandpiper Lane for an assist fire call involving a male patient in possible cardiac arrest,” Gulledge said. “After initiating an emergency response, officer Gabe Trujilo was the first officer on scene. Upon arrival, officer Trujilo was escorted to the patient’s location by a bystander where he observed Mr. Joe McHugh lying on his back, blue in color and unresponsive. Officer Trujilo immediately initiated CPR by performing chest compressions at the efficient depth and timing. While performing CPR a large piece food and fluids were dislodged from Mr. McHugh’s throat.”

Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue then arrived to the scene and took over treatment. On the way to the hospital, McHugh was already talking on the phone to family members.

“No matter how hard I try, I will never be able to find the words or actions to adequately thank my friends, the EMTs and especially officer Trujilo for being there for me,” McHugh said in a letter to the police department. “Officer Trujilo, your expertise and poise under immense pressure is what I needed to get over the hump. Your swift and precise actions allowed me to be fully cognizant again during the ambulance ride to the hospital, speak to my family while en route and be released from the hospital less than 24 hours after the incident.”

McHugh closed his letter by saying: “Remember to chew your food.” Pictured: Officer Gabe Trujilo and Deputy Chief Dan Netemeyer.