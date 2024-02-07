Gulf Shores Methodist Men serving Fat Tuesday Pancakes

By Steve Means

Get ready to join in the fun of a Gulf Shores annual tradition! Ft Tuesday Pancake Day is almost here. Mardi Gras is a special celebration here in our coastal community. A day we celebrate with parades, parties and eating pancakes at Gulf Shores Methodist Church.

There’s no better way to begin a day of floats, fun and festivities than to enjoy some hot pancakes, sausage and coffee with friends and neighbors. Fat Tuesday Pancake Day is “the place to be” before you settle down on the parade route to enjoy the day and shout “Hey Mister, throw me something!”.

Several hundred gathered for last year’s breakfast and this years’ event will be bigger and better than ever!! Snowbirds, visitors, and locals alike gather to see old friends, make new friends and enjoy a great pancake breakfast with all the trimmings. Join us at the Gulf Shores Methodist Church auditorium from 7-10 on February 13, Mardi Gras Day.

“Laissez les bons temps rouler.” Let the good times roll…or as we like to say, “Laissez les bon crepes rouler.” Let the good Pancakes roll!!! Sponsored by the Gulf Shores Methodist Men, tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Take out plates available. Tickets can be purchased on-line at gulfshores.church/events or from any member of the Methodist Men.