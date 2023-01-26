Gulf Shores Methodist Men serving Fat Tuesday Pancakes

Saturday, January 28, 2023
The Gulf Shores United Methodist Church Men will host its Fat Tuesday Pancake Day from 7-10 a.m. on Feb. 21at the church auditorium (behind Zaxby’s near the intercostal bridge.) Hot pancakes, sausage, coffee, etc. will be served. Tickets are $6 in advance and $7 at the door. Music, plenty of food, parking and fun! Tickets can be purchased at the church office or from any of the GS Methodist Men. A Gulf Shores Tradition. Join Us! Laissez le bon temps rouler!