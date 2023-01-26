Gulf Shores Methodist Men serving Fat Tuesday Pancakes
Gulf Shores Methodist Men serving Fat Tuesday Pancakes
The Gulf Shores United Methodist Church Men will host its Fat Tuesday Pancake Day from 7-10 a.m. on Feb. 21at the church auditorium (behind Zaxby’s near the intercostal bridge.) Hot pancakes, sausage, coffee, etc. will be served. Tickets are $6 in advance and $7 at the door. Music, plenty of food, parking and fun! Tickets can be purchased at the church office or from any of the GS Methodist Men. A Gulf Shores Tradition. Join Us! Laissez le bon temps rouler!