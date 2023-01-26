Avant Garde Military Ball

The Krewe of Avant Garde invites the community to their 40th Anniversary Masked Mardi Gras Ball at 6 p.m., Friday, February 3 at the Hilton Garden Inn Airport-Medical Center to show their support for our military and enjoy dancing with live band music by Wilk McKeen’s Dr. Breeze Band, dinner, fun, court program, and cash bar provided. Special salute to all our retired and active duty who have and are currently faithfully serving our country. Reservations are required for this formal, black tie optional event. For info, contact Dean at estdean@cox.net, (850) 458-7988

The Krewe of Avant Garde, since 1983, has existed with the purpose of providing a continual visible military presence during major community events throughout the year. The Krewe participates in parades as they fly our country’s flag and the flags of each branch.