Puppy Gras Parade Feb. 18

Make the most of Mardi Gras season with your pups at the Downtown OWA Puppy Gras Pet Parade from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 18 in Foley. This is a family-friendly event featuring a pet parade and a costume contest on OWA Island with cash prizes given for OWA Choice, Puppy Gras King, Puppy Gras Queen, Funniest, and Most Festive.

Pre-register for the pet parade and costume contest for $10 or register onsite for $15. Info: visitowa.org.