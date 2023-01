OWA Mardi Gras Parade Feb. 19

OWA in Foley will celebrate Joe Cain Day in style with a fully decked-out float parade and celebration beginning at 2 p.m.with free live music on OWA Island. Kids can create their own feathered Mardi Gras masks. Head to the OWA Island at 4 pm to check out the Tobacco Road Band before the parade begins. Starting at 6 pm, floats will travel the streets of Downtown OWA while partygoers line the sidewalks catching swag from above.