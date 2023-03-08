Saturday, March 11, 2023
Gulf Shores Tennis Club hosts St. Patrick’s Day Tourney

The Gulf Shores Tennis Club is having a St. Patrick’s Day Tournament on Saturday, March 18 at the George C. Meyer Tennis Center located at 2049 W. 2nd Ave. in Gulf Shores. The tournament will be a blind draw/round robin format. So, no partner is needed to sign up. The tournament will start at 9:30 a.m. and play will consist of four 30 minute rounds. Lunch will follow. Information and registration forms are available at the tennis center. Cost is free to GSTC members and $25 for non-members which includes a one year membership in the club.
Pictured: Assorted members of the GSTC, which welcomes players of all genders and levels.