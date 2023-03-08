South Baldwin Dance Center team performs at Disney

The South Baldwin Dance Center-SBDC Performance/Competition Team performed in Disney Springs, and it was the experience of a lifetime. The 28 dancers and four Instructors traveled to Orlando, where they participated in the Disney Performing Arts Performance program.

For SBDC Company, being accepted into the Disney Performing Arts program was a tremendous achievement. Heather Ford, owner/director, applied to the program by submitting two videos of competitive dance routines and a photograph of the team.

They were then judged on showmanship, stage presence and overall show value. On Friday, the team participated in the Disney Performing Arts Workshop led by a Disney choreographer. The team then learned a routine from a Walt Disney World Resort show.

The Disney Choreographer also shared industry insights with the dancers to give them a competitive edge by examining professional dance from all perspectives, learning how to choose proper attire for an audition and how to stand out in a crowd.

On Saturday, the team performed a 25-minute showcase of their own competitive dance routines in front of an audience on the Waterside Stage at Disney Springs.

The team experienced all Disney had to offer and visited all four parks in between rehearsal, workshops and their performance.

Pictured: Directors and Choreographers Heather Ford, Anastasia Ford, Jaleesa Poindextor, Heidi lemon. Dancers; Andi Mayo, Emily Perkinson, London Thomas, Addison Ford, Lyllian Williams, Helen Mayo, Saige Englebert, Kayleigh Langston, Savannah Hall, Kinsey George, Madelyn Bibby, Jeslyn Taylor, Milly Holliman, Sunny Reese Stewart, Ruth Carlisle Retherford, Lila Katherine Tate, Eden Jones, Raegan Motes, Watson Handley, Adalynn Terrell, Alyssa Hart, Katelyn Smith, Aidan Bellerjeau, Abbygail Gen Russell, Delilah Brenner.