Island Church plans March 30 Easter Egg Hunt at The Wharf

In grand style, Marina Lawn at The Wharf in Orange Beach will be speckled with more than 5,000 colorful eggs – including several golden eggs – for youngsters to claim during its The Island Church sponsored Easter egg hunt on March 30. The fun starts at 11 a.m.and the Easter egg hunt is at 11:30 a.m. There will be separate age group areas designated for the hoppy hunt: 0-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10. A special section for children that are sensory sensitive or have special needs requiring guardian assistance will be available as well.

A wide variety of free kids’ activities will be offered onsite, including bouncy houses, giant coloring sheets, and DJ Matt playing dancing tunes. Pony rides and face painting will be available for $10 each. Kiddos can also cuddle up with live rabbits and snap a photo with the Easter Bunny.