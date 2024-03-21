Father Will Lowry officiates sunrise service at Hangout

Celebrate Easter at a special Easter sunrise service at The Hangout main stage on March 31 at 6:30 a.m. Father Will Lowry from Holy Spirit Episcopal Church will officiate along with servers from the church. All faiths are welcome and encouraged to attend. The Hangout will have breakfast available afterwards, and the Easter bunny will be there to greet families and pose for pictures. Come celebrate the resurrection of Jesus and end of the Lenten season. More info: 251-968-5988 or 251-948-3030.