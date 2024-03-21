St. Michael’s Cardinals in the Courtyard will be on March 23

St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope (11732 St. Michael Way) will host the Eighth Annual Cardinals in the Courtyard on March 23 at 7 p.m.The theme is Paint The Town Red and all proceeds directly benefit the SMCHS Cardinal Fund, which supports faculty needs, supplements financial aid, and enhanced campus security measures. Last year’s event raised over $150,000. The evening will include a special performance by The Six Piece Suits, Caricatures by Kathy, and showcase an auction of art from well-known local artists. A variety of sponsorship packages are available at stmichaelchs.org or by emailing ashleybbonner@gmail.com or andrea@kaisersir.com.