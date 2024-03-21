Midday Melodies at Heritage Park March 20 & 27

Midday Melodies, a music-at-lunchtime event in Foley’s Heritage Park, will continue on consecutive March 20 and March 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Josh Chavers will play on March 20 and Zack Chavers on March 27. Info, visit visitfoley.org or call 251-943-1300.

Midday Melodies will take place entirely outdoors near the fountain in the park. Picnic blankets or lawn chairs are welcome. Pick up a lunch from one of Foley’s many restaurants or bring your own. Free parking is available around the perimeter of the park located at 104 N. McKenzie Street, just across the pedestrian bridge on Hwy. 59.