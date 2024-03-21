Backcountry Trail nominated for USA’s top recreational trail

Gulf State Park’s Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail is nominated for the second consecutive year for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice “Best Recreational Trail” Award category. The 28 mile trail winds through nine ecosystems through Gulf Shores, Gulf State Park and Orange Beach.

Online votes can be submitted once daily through Aprill 8 at usatoday.com/awards /travel/best-recreational-trail-2024)./

“This trail, which began just over 20 years ago, has proven to be a game-changer for our area, creating jobs, growing tourism and enhancing the daily lives of our residents,” said Phillip West, Coastal Resources Director for the City of Orange Beach. “We are particularly proud of the fact that this unique recreational trail system is so wonderfully accessible to people of all physical abilities and affords everyone the chance to get outside and explore the backcountry environs.’’

“The trail system is an amazing buffer to the developed coast and creates a vital balance between the natural environment and our developed communities,” added Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft.