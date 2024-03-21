Krewe of the Island announces a membership drive

The Krewe of the Island, established in 2017, is in the midst of a membership drive for its fun loving Mardi Gras krewe. Inclusive and welcoming to all, the krewe is accepting new members through March. Registered as a non-profit, the organization participates in community volunteerism while at the same time having some fun at social events, a ball and parades. For more info, email kreweoftheisland@gmail.com.