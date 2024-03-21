Pensacola Jazz Fest is April 1-2 in Seville Square

Jazz Pensacola will celebrate the 39th Annual Pensacola Jazz Fest April 1-2 in historic Seville Square in downtown Pensacola. Enjoy stellar jazz 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The free, two-day festival will feature national and regional jazz bands, plus many area school and college bands.

National and regional headliners include 4 Korners, ZAZU East, Matthias Williams, and Pat Casey and the New Sound. Cheryl Jones and Co. and Nobius are among the local bands performing.

Sunday afternoon features the Band Director’s Band consisting of the area’s high school band directors as well as the Downbeat Jazz Orchestra from Fort Walton Beach before the headliners finish the evening. Mid-morning both days brings performances by the local and area middle, high school and college bands. More info: pensacolajazzfest.com.