Island Schools host annual Special Olympics on May 7

Orange Beach City Schools will host its Second Annual Island Schools Special Olympics on May 7 at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

The event will unite athletes from Gulf Shores City Schools and Orange Beach City Schools, fostering an environment of unity, determination, and the sheer joy of competition. Opening ceremony is at 9:30 a.m. The Sportsplex is located at 4385 William Silvers Pkwy.

From a backyard summer camp for people with intellectual disabilities to a global movement, Special Olympics has been changing lives and attitudes since 1968.

“We firmly believe in the unifying power of sports to transcend barriers and bring people together,’’ said OB Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes

Pictured: The Special Olympics logo ws designed by Orange Beach High School students Nathan Parker at the school’s Print and Design Lab.