Parrothead bobbleheads are already on back order

The first batch of Margaritaville Parrothead Bobbleheads created by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, have already sold out, and the company is taking orders at bobbleheadhall. com that will be filled in August.

The bobblehead features the colorful Margaritaville parrot wearing a Hawaiian shirt and a backward baseball cap while playing the guitar. The base features a sand texture on the top with a bamboo-like border. The bobblehead is officially licensed by Margaritaville Enterprises.

A portion of proceeds goes directly to the incredible Singing for Change foundation that Buffett founded in 1995 to fund organizations that inspire personal growth and the enhanced awareness that collectively, people can bring about positive change.

A McGill-Toolan grad and Pascagoula native, Buffett, died last September at the age of 76. The original Margaritaville opened in Gulf Shores at the corner of Hwu. 59 and Fort Morgan Rd. in 1983, but it closed after two years. The Margaritaville brand was valued at $1 billion when Buffett passed and includes hotels, resorts, casinos and residential communities.